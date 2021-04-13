ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matteson Partners is proud to announce the addition of Charlie Wilgus as Executive Search Partner bringing over 20 years of experience and success in Executive Search across a broad range of industries and functional disciplines throughout North America, including a variety of VP and C-level roles for public, private and PE portfolio companies.
Charlie's true passion is solving his client's complex hiring needs and building long lasting relationships through his high-touch search process. Wilgus states, "Matteson Partners provides an ideal platform for me to leverage my client consulting skills and executive leadership experience while continuing to build upon their proven 34-year history of executive search success."
Prior to joining Matteson Partners, Charlie spent 19 years at Lucas Group as an award-winning search partner and key executive facilitating the company's turn-around and exponential growth from $25M to over $130M. Hiring, training and developing sales teams, opening new branch locations, managing multiple P&L's, creating and leading business strategy & operations of new divisions and developing future leaders were several areas where he excelled. "We are thrilled to have Charlie join the Matteson Partners team. He has been a proven leader in the executive search world for over two decades. He brings a wealth of experience to our team and our clients which will prove to be invaluable," said CEO, Katy Young.
Charlie earned a BA from Rhodes College with a major in Sociology. He has been an avid supporter and fundraiser for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for the past 12 years. He is also on the Board of the Siempre Verde foundation which helps U.S. and Ecuadorian students' study and practice environmental conservation. Charlie resides with his wife and three teenage kids in an organic farm community outside of Atlanta, GA.
ABOUT MATTESON PARTNERS:
Matteson Partners, founded in 1987 by William Matteson, is an Executive Search Firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, specializing in multiple areas of expertise. Our unique value proposition has allowed us the opportunity to work with Fortune 500 companies to multi-generational family businesses. The Matteson Partners Search Process is client-specific and candidate-focused, which enables us to identify and retain a large network of quality passive candidates with a 96% success rate over the last decade. Please visit our website at http://www.mattesonpartners.com.
