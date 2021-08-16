PURCELLVILLE, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matthew Bowe, President and Founder of Matthew Bowe Design Build, is proud to announce the company has been awarded a prestigious Alair partnership, joining the largest and fastest-growing premium construction management franchise in North America. With the new name of Alair Homes Hunt Country (Alair Hunt Country), this expands Alair's regional presence in Virginia, adding to their existing Virginia location, the Alair Arlington office.
Alair is a custom home building and remodeling franchise that exclusively recruits high-quality builders who have demonstrated a high level of skill and expertise, as well as a solid reputation in their market. Bowe has been in the building and design industry for more than 30 years, constructing new homes, renovating existing homes, and expanding with additions.
Ultimately, the new Alair Hunt Country will be everything that Matthew Bowe Design Build has come to be known for, and more. This means the same team of people, in the same location, serving the same clients with the added advantage derived from the resources, platform and support provided by Alair.
"We are thrilled to have Alair come alongside us to provide best-in-class systems and technical support that enhances the client experience," says Bowe. "As an Alair Partner, we now have access to an operating platform and resources that would have taken us many more years to develop on our own. Having access to a fully developed, tested and proven process and resources now improves the client experience immediately. It also frees us up to devote more time and attention to our clients and their projects."
"One of the biggest advantages of partnering with Alair is the ability to collaborate with peers to share ideas, experience and proven solutions," Bowe said. With Alair, there are over 100 custom builders located across the United States and Canada running the same business model. As a team, Alair's partners and project managers regularly share ideas, offer advice and provide support to one another. The result is accelerated growth and improvement in a highly collaborative environment.
Alair also offers a level of transparency unparalleled in the industry with clients having full access to every cost and line item in their project budget. Clients, along with their Project Manager, will review and approve every quote or bid that is received on their project. All costs are posted and available for the client to view 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
About Alair: Founded in 2007, Alair began franchising in 2012 and continues to grow across Canada and the United States with more than 100 locations. Alair is in the business of helping individuals, families, and businesses overcome the obstacles they face to live a healthier, happier, more comfortable, and more productive lifestyle. We do this by attracting the most successful construction companies in each market and transforming them into the most valuable, lowest-risk, highest-reward construction companies in the world. For more information, visit http://www.alairhomes.com or @alairhuntcountry on Facebook.
