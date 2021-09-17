ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matthew is a lifetime member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocated Forum. The Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum honors attorneys who have secured verdicts and/or settlements in excess of $2 million dollars. Less than 1% of practicing lawyers have achieved such status.
Matthew became a member before his thirty-fifth birthday. He has been selected by his colleagues as a Florida Super Lawyer on multiple occasions. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.
Further, Matthew was recently selected as a 2020 Florida Legal Elite, which appears every summer in Florida Trends magazine. Florida Legal Elite presents a prestigious roster of attorneys chosen for recognition by their peers and represents fewer than 1.2% of the active Florida Bar members who practice in Florida. The attorneys listed in Florida Trend's Legal Elite exemplify a standard of excellence in their profession and have garnered the respect and esteem of their colleagues. Matthew was previously selected by his peers as Legal Elite in 2017 and 2011.
Matthew has been named to the top 100 trial lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers and was repeatedly selected among the top 40 trial lawyers under the age of 40 by the same organization. He has served as lead counsel on cases in Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Polk, Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. He has been awarded a perfect 10.0 score by Avvo.com; a national consumer rating service for attorneys and was recognized in 2012 with the "Client Choice Award" by Avvo, based on feedback from former clients. The American Academy of Attorneys has selected Matthew among the top 100 personal injury lawyers in the United States.
About Haute Lawyer
The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Mr. Eric Ridley as a member and expert in his field.
Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys. The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.
