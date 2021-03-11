FARMINGTON, Conn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CytoVeris Inc., an emerging company formed with the vision of harnessing advanced technology and real-time AI solutions to enhance the quality of surgical oncology, today announced that Matthew McKittrick has joined join the company as Vice President of Strategic Business Development. Mr. McKittrick has an extensive and proven track record bridging the gap between analytical product management and successful medical device marketing which adds considerable domain expertise to the CytoVeris team and will drive CytoVeris' strategic commercial pathway.
"I am extremely pleased to introduce Matthew as the newest member of the CytoVeris Team," said Dr. Alan Kersey, President and CEO of CytoVeris. "Not only does he bring a proven ability advancing clinical business development, but his history of successfully building relationships across strategic partnerships will be integral to our next phase of development. We are excited to leverage his expertise in support of our mission to elevate the surgical outcomes of breast cancer patients by enhancing the standards of surgical oncology."
Mr. McKittrick is known for his development of transformational business strategies, integrated clinical market development, and healthcare leadership. Prior to joining CytoVeris, he was responsible for developing and implementing a business model design which integrated diverse clinical and economic requirements for fluorescence imaging and AI platforms that drove a vision of providing value across the continuum of care by emphasizing a value-based care model. His leadership in strategic planning was responsible for increasing revenues and gross margin 35% for previous product portfolios and helping strategically position Novadaq for acquisition. His product and portfolio strategy has driven companies to success for over 12 years.
"I'm excited to join the CytoVeris team to help bring smart cancer imaging solutions to the market and enhance the quality of care for our customers," said Mr. McKittrick. "CytoVeris is dedicated to advancing the pathway of care for cancer and accelerating a personalized approach to improving surgical outcomes in markets where there is an opportunity to reduce variability and burden."
About CytoVeris:
CytoVeris is driven by a convergence of a passion for science and compassion for cancer patients by enhancing the quality of surgical oncology through the development of optical-guided surgical tools and machine learning - ensuring surgeons can remove all the cancer in a single surgical procedure. CytoVeris is leveraging the melding of powerful optical spectroscopic technologies, knowledge of biochemical alteration during carcinogenesis, and explainable artificial intelligence to bring new capabilities into the hands of surgeons, and drive improvements in patient outcomes.
