VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MMX) (TSX: MMX) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on May 13th, 2021. Maverix shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented at the Meeting, including the election of the Company's nine director nominees. Detailed results of the vote for directors are shown below:

Nominee



Votes For



Votes Withheld





Number

Percent (%)



Number

Percent (%)















Geoffrey Burns



118,138,299

99.28%



858,379

0.72%

Dr. Christopher Barnes



118,559,872

99.63%



436,806

0.37%

Robert Doyle



118,714,945

99.76%



281,733

0.24%

Tara Hassan



118,826,695

99.86%



169,983

0.14%

Daniel O'Flaherty



118,647,095

99.71%



349,583

0.29%

Brian Penny



118,840,108

99.87%



156,570

0.13%

Blake Rhodes



118,692,510

99.74%



304,168

0.26%

David Scott



118,841,575

99.87%



155,103

0.13%

J.C. Stefan Spicer



117,049,165

98.36%



1,947,513

1.64%

Shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and for the approval of amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option and Share Compensation Plan. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.maverixmetals.com).

A report on all items of business voted at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Maverix

Maverix is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a globally diversified portfolio of over 100 assets. Maverix's mission is to increase per share value by acquiring precious metals royalties and streams. Its shares trade on both the NYSE American and the TSX under the symbol "MMX".

