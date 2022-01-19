CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the rapidly growing $70 Billion e-commerce logistics and warehouse industry, the delivery of real-time actionable productivity and safety metrics are critical, specifically, for the shipping dock area, which is where the majority of safety incidents occur and productivity data is most opaque. Shipping dock operators are very often exposed to excessive heat and are essentially unmonitored, this in turn leads to reduced productivity, safety incidents, low morale, and working conditions often outside OSHA guidelines for millions of logistics personnel.
To accelerate a warehouse automation solution that mitigates heat and resolves poor productivity at the dock doors, Maxify Solutions ("Maxify") is pleased to announce its plan to merge the Power Breezer product line with SimiGon and it's SIMbox technology. This will provide comprehensive, and previously unavailable solutions for our customers. Combining the software capabilities of SimiGon with the hardware capabilities of Power Breezer, Maxify will expedite delivery of smart cooling devices and intelligent dock area monitoring systems for real-time productivity and safety metrics gains.
Our customers comprise many of the world's leading Logistic and Retail companies and they are actively piloting and deploying our systems. Being first to market and working closely with our customers, we have been able to acquire a deep understanding of some emerging and critical automation needs in the rapidly evolving world of e-commerce logistics.
"This merger combines Simigon's Digital Twining intellectual property with Power Breezer's sensor rich systems to help us accelerate the delivery of a first to market solution for our growing customer base of e-commerce logistics leaders. We are excited by the strength of Simigon's team, cutting edge software development tools and methodologies," said Ofir Baharav, CEO of Maxify Solutions, Inc.
"E-commerce logistics warehouses are rapidly becoming a hub for advanced automation. Simigon's unique simulation and Digital Twining capabilities will enable the industry with tools for continued optimization in efficiencies of both people and machines," said Amos Vizer, CEO of Simigon.
ABOUT MAXIFY SOLUTIONS, INC (http://www.maxify-solutions.com) - On December 16th 2021, Power Breezer (Breezer Holdings LLC) approved the sale of its business to Maxify Solutions, Inc.
In spite of the insatiable demand for e-commerce, fulfillment centers tend to operate at about 40% efficiency. For the industry to continue its profitable growth, maximizing fulfillment efficiencies (Maxify) is critical. Maxify offers solutions which will increase the productivity of both people and assets in the e-commerce fulfillment industry. Tens of millions of Americans work in extremely harsh and grueling heat conditions such as in e-commerce fulfillment centers, logistics warehouses, on Military bases or in the field. Heat is not only unsafe but is also uneconomical, it reduces staff productivity, retention, morale and yield. At Maxify we believe everyone deserves to be cool and our Power Breezer lineup includes intelligent systems that enable set-and-forget autonomous evaporative cooling. Unlike HVAC, Power Breezer systems release no greenhouse gasses and by cooling people and not spaces, our systems typically consume 1/20th of the energy of HVAC, thereby providing a sustainable cooling with rapid ROI. Assembled in Charlotte, North Carolina, Power Breezer is the world's most advanced evaporative cooling system.
ABOUT SIMIGON - SimiGon (http://www.simigon.com) is a provider of true to life simulation software used in real-life virtual training and services to the Government and Military as well as Logistics providers. SimiGon's software enables a "digital twin" virtual representation of an object or system that spans its lifecycle, is updated from real-time data, and uses simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help decision making. SimiGon is publicly traded on the London AIM exchange and will delist pending closure of the merger, becoming a division of Maxify Solutions, Inc. SimiGon's products and services will remain in the market and continue delivering on the high value solutions provided for our clients.
