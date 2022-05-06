Netherlands-based home financing platform raises seed round on Maydan, marking the first fundraise on the UK-based equity investment platform
NEW YORK and LONDON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maydan Capital Ltd. ('Maydan') today announced the successful closing of a seed round for Netherlands-based home-financing platform, Fairnance. With the mission to provide ethically-focused tech startups with visibility and access to investment, Fairnance's fundraise marks the first completed deal for the UK equity investment platform.
Based on the concept of disintermediation in home-financing, Fairnance is trying to build an alternative home-financing solution that serves people in the Netherlands who are being excluded from homeownership for non-financial reasons.
Fairnance co-founder Amir Saleem said: "We could not be more grateful for the support of investors who are joining Fairnance on its early journey and hope to reward that investor faith as we work towards our launch". His co-founder, Adriaan Brouwer, added: "Beyond fundraising, we are delighted to have worked with a platform that shares our values and vision.We hope to continue our relationship with Maydan Capital in the longer term."
Maydan Capital CEO, Safdar Alam said "We are very pleased to close our first investment, with the deal being fully committed just hours after the launch. Fairnance's mission aligns with our ethos of positive social impact, in this case, for those excluded from traditional mortgages, and we are proud to help them on their journey."
As well as originating its own organic deal flow through its platform, Maydan will be working with selected partners to open up opportunities previously reserved for the Venture Capital and institutional markets. The announcement comes shortly after a signed partnership between Maydan Capital and Wa'ed Ventures, the VC arm of the Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Centre, to support Saudi-based startups. Maydan has also partnered with other international organisations, such as the UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI), which connects business circles in the UK and Pakistan to promote trade and investment between the two regions.
Safdar added, "We believe it is important for all investors to have access to opportunities to grow their wealth in a meaningful way that directs capital to businesses that are aligned to their values. We will continue to bring more ethical deals like this one to the market."
About Maydan Capital
Maydan Capital is an equity-focused private placement platform for early-stage and growth companies. Maydan connects retail, accredited and sophisticated investors directly to vetted equity offerings in emerging digital businesses, providing each a direct line to growth. Equity investments are not readily realisable and involve risks, including loss of capital, illiquidity, lack of dividends and dilution, and it should be done only as part of a diversified portfolio. Investments of this type are only for investors who understand these risks. You will only be able to invest in the company once you have met our conditions for becoming a registered member.
Maydan Capital Ltd. is registered in England and Wales (Company No. 13451691), registered office: 5th floor East Lansdowne House 57, Berkeley Square, Mayfair, London, W1J 6ER, UK. Maydan Capital Ltd (FRN: 963613) is an appointed representative of Wahed Invest Ltd (FRN: 833225), an authorised and regulated firm by the Financial Conduct Authority.
About Fairnance
Fairnance is a Netherlands-based home-financing platform that strives to make homeownership accessible to those who are currently excluded. With an equity-based financing product that shares risks equally between homeowner and investor, Fairnance offers a suitable solution to a diverse generation already burdened by a large debt. Fairnance is working towards fairness in finance. 100% debt-free.
