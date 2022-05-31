fresh&co is a destination for chef-inspired, local and organic seasonal food that is both nutritious and delicious. With multiple locations throughout Manhattan, fresh&co prides itself on offering an array of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options that are packed with flavor. From chef-designed salads and homemade soups, to fresh-made sandwiches, quinoa bowls and cold-pressed juices, fresh&co is the go-to spot for hungry New Yorkers who want a healthy meal—fast.