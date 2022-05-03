IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 30,093 vehicles, a decrease of 3.3 percent compared to April 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 112,361 vehicles; a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in April, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 6.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,274 vehicles in April, a decrease of 23 percent compared to April 2021.

Sales Highlights

  • Best April sales ever of the CX-5 with 16,404 vehicles sold.
  • 2nd best April total sales since 1994.
  • CPO sales achieved its 2nd best April ever.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 5,999 vehicles, a decrease of 13.2 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 13.8 percent, with 18,918 vehicles sold. 

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 533 vehicles, a decrease of 88.1 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.9 percent, with 11,893 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























































Month-To-Date



Year-To-Date



































April

April

YOY %

% MTD



April

April

YOY %

% MTD









2022

2021

Change

DSR



2022

2021

Change

DSR

































Mazda3

3,594

3,794

(5.3)%

(8.8)%



13,086

13,786

(5.1)%

(6.9)%







Mazda 3 Sdn

1,361

2,289

(40.5)%

(42.7)%



5065

8,882

(43.0)%

(44.1)%







Mazda 3 HB

2,233

1,505

48.4%

42.9%



8021

4,904

63.6%

60.4%

































Mazda6

7

1,517

(99.5)%

(99.6)%



332

5,802

(94.3)%

(94.4)%

































MX-5 Miata

658

1,310

(49.8)%

(51.6)%



2,263

4,053

(44.2)%

(45.3)%







MX-5 

224

603

(62.9)%

(64.2)%



748

1,682

(55.5)%

(56.4)%







MXR

434

707

(38.6)%

(40.9)%



1515

2,371

(36.1)%

(37.4)%

































CX-3

-

893

-

-



-

2,406

-

-







CX-30

4,545

5,532

(17.8)%

(20.9)%



14039

20,121

(30.2)%

(31.6)%







CX-5

16,404

14,883

10.2%

6.1%



67057

55,632

20.5%

18.2%







CX-9

3,107

3,188

(2.5)%

(6.2)%



13570

12,574

7.9%

5.8%







CX-50

1,700

0

-

-



1756

0

-

-







MX-30

78

0

-

-



258

0

-

-

































CARS

4,259

6,621

(35.7)%

(38.1)%



15,681

23,641

(33.7)%

(35.0)%







TRUCKS

25,834

24,496

5.5%

1.6%



96,680

90,734

6.6%

4.5%

































TOTAL

30,093

31,117

(3.3)%

(6.9)%



112,361

114,375

(1.8)%

(3.7)%



























































*Selling Days

27

26







102

100



































 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-reports-april-sales-results-301538574.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.