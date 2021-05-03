IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 31,117 vehicles, an increase of 184.4 percent compared to April 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 114,375 vehicles; an increase of 45.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in April, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted an increase of 48.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 6,880 vehicles in April, an increase of 187 percent compared to April 2020, and achieved its best ever April.
Sales Highlights
- Sales of the CX-30 achieved its second-best month ever with 5,532 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the CX-5 achieved its best April ever with14,883 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the CX-9 achieved its best April ever with 3,188 vehicles sold.
- CPO sales achieved its best April ever with 6,880 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 4,482 vehicles, an increase of 133.4 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales increased 16 percent, with 17,211 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
April
April
YOY %
% MTD
April
April
YOY %
% MTD
2021
2020
Change
DSR
2021
2020
Change
DSR
Mazda3
3,794
1,492
154.3%
154.3%
13,786
9,610
43.5%
46.3%
Mazda6
1,517
746
103.4%
103.4%
5,802
5,252
10.5%
12.7%
MX-5 Miata
1,310
552
137.3%
137.3%
4,053
2,252
80.0%
83.6%
CX-3
893
363
146.0%
146.0%
2,406
2,915
(17.5)%
(15.8)%
CX-30
5,532
1,483
273.0%
273.0%
20,121
9,847
104.3%
108.4%
CX-5
14,883
5,220
185.1%
185.1%
55,633
40,431
37.6%
40.4%
CX-9
3,188
1,084
194.1%
194.1%
12,574
8,303
51.4%
54.5%
CARS
6,621
2,790
137.3%
137.3%
23,641
17,114
38.1%
40.9%
TRUCKS
24,496
8,150
200.6%
200.6%
90,734
61,496
47.5%
50.5%
TOTAL
31,117
10,940
184.4%
184.4%
114,375
78,610
45.5%
48.4%
*Selling Days
26
26
100
102
