IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 26,008 vehicles, a decrease of 8.4 percent compared to February 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 51,267 vehicles, a decrease of 1.4 percent. With 24 selling days in February, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 0.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
Sales Highlights
- Sales of the CX-30 totaled 5,005 in February, an increase of 33.3 percent compared to February 2020.
- Sales of the CX-9 totaled 3,151 in February, an increase of 7.7 percent compared to February 2020.
- Sales of the MX-5 Miata totaled 836 vehicles, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to February 2020.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 4,240 vehicles, a decrease of 9.9 percent compared to February 2020.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
February
February
YOY %
% MTD
February
February
YOY %
% MTD
2021
2020
Change
DSR
2021
2020
Change
DSR
Mazda3
3,083
3,759
(18.0)%
(11.1)%
6,129
6,255
(2.0)%
4.1%
Mazda6
1,327
1,730
(23.3)%
(16.9)%
2,725
3,485
(21.8)%
(16.9)%
MX-5 Miata
836
807
3.6%
12.2%
1,372
1,203
14.0%
21.2%
CX-3
519
947
(45.2)%
(40.6)%
893
2,093
(57.3)%
(54.7)%
CX-30
5,005
3,754
33.3%
44.4%
8,629
6,122
41.0%
49.8%
CX-5
12,087
14,462
(16.4)%
(9.5)%
25,670
27,370
(6.2)%
(0.3)%
CX-9
3,151
2,926
7.7%
16.7%
5,849
5,478
6.8%
13.4%
CARS
5,246
6,296
(16.7)%
(9.7)%
10,226
10,943
(6.6)%
(0.7)%
TRUCKS
20,762
22,089
(6.0)%
1.8%
41,041
41,063
(0.1)%
6.2%
TOTAL
26,008
28,385
(8.4)%
(0.7)%
51,267
52,006
(1.4)%
4.7%
*Selling Days
24
26
48
51
