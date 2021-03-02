Mazda_North_American_Operations_Logo

 By Mazda North American Operations

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 26,008 vehicles, a decrease of 8.4 percent compared to February 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 51,267 vehicles, a decrease of 1.4 percent. With 24 selling days in February, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 0.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

  • Sales of the CX-30 totaled 5,005 in February, an increase of 33.3 percent compared to February 2020.
  • Sales of the CX-9 totaled 3,151 in February, an increase of 7.7 percent compared to February 2020.
  • Sales of the MX-5 Miata totaled 836 vehicles, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to February 2020.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 4,240 vehicles, a decrease of 9.9 percent compared to February 2020.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date



Year-To-Date



























February

February

YOY %

% MTD



February

February

YOY %

% MTD





2021

2020

Change

DSR



2021

2020

Change

DSR

























Mazda3

3,083

3,759

(18.0)%

(11.1)%



6,129

6,255

(2.0)%

4.1%



Mazda6

1,327

1,730

(23.3)%

(16.9)%



2,725

3,485

(21.8)%

(16.9)%



MX-5 Miata

836

807

3.6%

12.2%



1,372

1,203

14.0%

21.2%



CX-3

519

947

(45.2)%

(40.6)%



893

2,093

(57.3)%

(54.7)%



CX-30

5,005

3,754

33.3%

44.4%



8,629

6,122

41.0%

49.8%



CX-5

12,087

14,462

(16.4)%

(9.5)%



25,670

27,370

(6.2)%

(0.3)%



CX-9

3,151

2,926

7.7%

16.7%



5,849

5,478

6.8%

13.4%















































CARS

5,246

6,296

(16.7)%

(9.7)%



10,226

10,943

(6.6)%

(0.7)%



TRUCKS

20,762

22,089

(6.0)%

1.8%



41,041

41,063

(0.1)%

6.2%

























TOTAL

26,008

28,385

(8.4)%

(0.7)%



51,267

52,006

(1.4)%

4.7%















































*Selling Days

24

26







48

51





























 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-reports-february-sales-results-301238656.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

