IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 25,259 vehicles, an increase of 6.9 percent compared to January 2020. With 24 selling days in January, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 11.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
Sales Highlights
- Sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9, totaled 20,279 in January, an increase of 6.9 percent compared to January 2020.
- Sales of the CX-9 increased 5.7 percent in January with 2,698 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the CX-5 increased 5.2 percent with 13,583 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the CX-30 totaled 3,624 in January, an increase of 53 percent compared to January 2020.
- Sales of the MX-5 Miata totaled 536 vehicles, an increase of 35.4 percent compared to January 2020.
- Sales of the Mazda3 increased 22 percent with 3,046 vehicles sold.
- CPO sales totaled 5,247 vehicles in January, an increase of 12.4 percent compared to January 2020.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 3,769 vehicles, a decrease of 21.2 percent compared to January 2020.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
January
January
YOY %
% MTD
January
January
YOY %
% MTD
2021
2020
Change
DSR
2021
2020
Change
DSR
Mazda3
3,046
2,496
22.0%
27.1%
3,046
2,496
22.0%
27.1%
Mazda6
1,398
1,755
(20.3)%
(17.0)%
1,398
1,755
(20.3)%
(17.0)%
MX-5 Miata
536
396
35.4%
41.0%
536
396
35.4%
41.0%
CX-3
374
1,146
(67.4)%
(66.0)%
374
1,146
(67.4)%
(66.0)%
CX-30
3,624
2,368
53.0%
59.4%
3,624
2,368
53.0%
59.4%
CX-5
13,583
12,908
5.2%
9.6%
13,583
12,908
5.2%
9.6%
CX-9
2,698
2,552
5.7%
10.1%
2,698
2,552
5.7%
10.1%
CARS
4,980
4,647
7.2%
11.6%
4,980
4,647
7.2%
11.6%
TRUCKS
20,279
18,974
6.9%
11.3%
20,279
18,974
6.9%
11.3%
TOTAL
25,259
23,621
6.9%
11.4%
25,259
23,621
6.9%
11.4%
*Selling Days
24
25
24
25
