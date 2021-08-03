Mazda Reports July Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 32,739 vehicles, an increase of 35.9 percent compared to July 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 221,906 vehicles; an increase of 45.1 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in July, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 30.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 6,704 vehicles in July, a decrease of 3 percent compared to July 2020.
Sales Highlights
- Second-best July sales with 32,739 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever July sales of the CX-30 with 5,598 vehicles sold.
- Best July sales of the CX-5 with 16,299 vehicles sold.
- Best July sales of the CX-9 with 3,264 vehicles sold.
- Best July sales of the MX-5 since 2006 with 1,226 vehicles sold.
- CPO sales achieved its second-best July ever with 6,704 vehicles sold.
Sales numbers for Mazda Canada, Inc., will be shared on August 4, due to a Canadian holiday.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 3,950 vehicles, an increase of 56.5 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales increased 19 percent, with 28,352 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
July
July
YOY %
% MTD
July
July
YOY %
% MTD
2021
2020
Change
DSR
2021
2020
Change
DSR
Mazda3
3,927
3,231
21.5%
17.0%
25,561
19,459
31.4%
32.1%
Mazda6
1,778
1,199
48.3%
42.8%
11,804
9,284
27.1%
27.9%
MX-5 Miata
1,226
696
76.1%
69.6%
7,903
5,016
57.6%
58.4%
CX-3
647
959
(32.5)%
(35.0)%
4,687
5,716
(18.0)%
(17.5)%
CX-30
5,598
3,787
47.8%
42.3%
39,502
20,743
90.4%
91.5%
CX-5
16,299
11,878
37.2%
32.1%
108,920
76,950
41.5%
42.3%
CX-9
3,264
2,335
39.8%
34.6%
23,529
15,786
49.0%
49.9%
CARS
6,931
5,126
35.2%
30.2%
45,268
33,759
34.1%
34.8%
TRUCKS
25,808
18,959
36.1%
31.1%
176,638
119,195
48.2%
49.0%
TOTAL
32,739
24,085
35.9%
30.9%
221,906
152,954
45.1%
45.9%
*Selling Days
27
26
178
179
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587332/2021_CX_5_01.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/53154/mazda_north_american_operations_logo.jpg
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations