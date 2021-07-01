Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com.

 By Mazda North American Operations

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 32,605 vehicles, an increase of 28.7 percent compared to June 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 189,167 vehicles; an increase of 46.8 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in June, compared to the same number of days the year prior, the company posted an increase of 28.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,947 vehicles in June, a decrease of 17 percent compared to June 2020.

Sales Highlights

  • Second-best June sales in the U.S. with 32,605 vehicles sold.
  • Best MX-5 June sales since 2007 with 1,227 vehicles sold.
  • Second-best sales of the CX-30 with 5,824 vehicles sold since launch.
  • Second-best sales of the CX-5 with 16,393 vehicles sold since launch.
  • Second-best sales of the CX-9 with 3,282 vehicles sold since launch.
  • CPO sales achieved its second-best June ever with 5,947 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) reported June sales of 6,816 vehicles, an increase of 3.8 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales increased 53.1 percent, with 34,575 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 3,324 vehicles, a  decrease of 19.6 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales increased 14.6 percent, with 24,402 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date



Year-To-Date































June

June

YOY %

% MTD



June

June

YOY %

% MTD







2021

2020

Change

DSR



2021

2020

Change

DSR





























Mazda3

3,323

3,250

2.2%

2.2%



21,634

16,228

33.3%

35.1%





Mazda6

1,889

1,356

39.3%

39.3%



10,026

8,085

24.0%

25.6%





MX-5 Miata

1,227

966

27.0%

27.0%



6,677

4,320

54.6%

56.6%





CX-3

667

1,000

(33.3)%

(33.3)%



4,040

4,757

(15.1)%

(13.9)%





CX-30

5,824

3,526

65.2%

65.2%



33,904

16,956

100.0%

102.6%





CX-5

16,393

12,501

31.1%

31.1%



92,621

65,072

42.3%

44.2%





CX-9

3,282

2,727

20.4%

20.4%



20,265

13,451

50.7%

52.7%





















































CARS

6,439

5,572

15.6%

15.6%



38,337

28,633

33.9%

35.7%





TRUCKS

26,166

19,754

32.5%

32.5%



150,830

100,236

50.5%

52.5%





























TOTAL

32,605

25,326

28.7%

28.7%



189,167

128,869

46.8%

48.7%





















































*Selling Days

25

25







151

153























































 

