Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)

 By Mazda North American Operations

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 31,991 vehicles, an increase of 104.2 percent compared to March 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 83,258 vehicles; an increase of 23 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in March, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 96.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)

CPO sales totaled 7,834 vehicles in March, an increase of 74 percent compared to March 2020, and achieved an all-time record high.

Sales Highlights

  • Sales of the CX-30 achieved its best month ever with 5,960 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the CX-5 achieved its best March ever with15,080 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the CX-9 achieved its best month ever with 3,537 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the MX-5 achieved its second-best March since 2008 with 1,371 vehicles sold.
  • CPO sales achieved an all-time record high with 7,834 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 4,720 vehicles, an increase of 37.5 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 1.5 percent, with 12,729 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























































Month-To-Date



Year-To-Date



































March

March

YOY %

% MTD



March

March

YOY %

% MTD









2021

2020

Change

DSR



2021

2020

Change

DSR

































Mazda3

3,863

1,863

107.4%

99.4%



9,992

8,118

23.1%

26.4%







Mazda6

1,560

1,021

52.8%

46.9%



4,285

4,506

(4.9)%

(2.3)%







MX-5 Miata

1,371

497

175.9%

165.2%



2,743

1,700

61.4%

65.7%







CX-3

620

459

35.1%

29.9%



1,513

2,552

(40.7)%

(39.1)%







CX-30

5,960

2,242

165.8%

155.6%



14,589

8,364

74.4%

79.1%







CX-5

15,080

7,841

92.3%

84.9%



40,750

35,211

15.7%

18.9%







CX-9

3,537

1,741

103.2%

95.3%



9,386

7,219

30.0%

33.5%



























































CARS

6,794

3,381

100.9%

93.2%



17,020

14,324

18.8%

22.0%







TRUCKS

25,197

12,283

105.1%

97.2%



66,238

53,346

24.2%

27.5%

































TOTAL

31,991

15,664

104.2%

96.4%



83,258

67,670

23.0%

26.4%



























































*Selling Days

26

25







74

76























































































Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/53154/mazda_north_american_operations_logo.jpg

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.