IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 31,991 vehicles, an increase of 104.2 percent compared to March 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 83,258 vehicles; an increase of 23 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in March, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 96.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 7,834 vehicles in March, an increase of 74 percent compared to March 2020, and achieved an all-time record high.
Sales Highlights
- Sales of the CX-30 achieved its best month ever with 5,960 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the CX-5 achieved its best March ever with15,080 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the CX-9 achieved its best month ever with 3,537 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the MX-5 achieved its second-best March since 2008 with 1,371 vehicles sold.
- CPO sales achieved an all-time record high with 7,834 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 4,720 vehicles, an increase of 37.5 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 1.5 percent, with 12,729 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
March
March
YOY %
% MTD
March
March
YOY %
% MTD
2021
2020
Change
DSR
2021
2020
Change
DSR
Mazda3
3,863
1,863
107.4%
99.4%
9,992
8,118
23.1%
26.4%
Mazda6
1,560
1,021
52.8%
46.9%
4,285
4,506
(4.9)%
(2.3)%
MX-5 Miata
1,371
497
175.9%
165.2%
2,743
1,700
61.4%
65.7%
CX-3
620
459
35.1%
29.9%
1,513
2,552
(40.7)%
(39.1)%
CX-30
5,960
2,242
165.8%
155.6%
14,589
8,364
74.4%
79.1%
CX-5
15,080
7,841
92.3%
84.9%
40,750
35,211
15.7%
18.9%
CX-9
3,537
1,741
103.2%
95.3%
9,386
7,219
30.0%
33.5%
CARS
6,794
3,381
100.9%
93.2%
17,020
14,324
18.8%
22.0%
TRUCKS
25,197
12,283
105.1%
97.2%
66,238
53,346
24.2%
27.5%
TOTAL
31,991
15,664
104.2%
96.4%
83,258
67,670
23.0%
26.4%
*Selling Days
26
25
74
76
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-reports-march-sales-results-301260747.html
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations