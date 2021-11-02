IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 19,519 vehicles, a decrease of 14.1 percent compared to October 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 292,732 vehicles; an increase of 29.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 28 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 11 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,186 vehicles in October, a decrease of 18 percent compared to October 2020.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 4,836 vehicles, a decrease of 24.6 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales increased 19.2 percent with 57,278 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 4,416 vehicles, a decrease of 0.3 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales increased 5.3 percent, with 37,380 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
October
October
YOY %
% MTD
October
October
YOY %
% MTD
2021
2020
Change
DSR
2021
2020
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,514
2,570
(2.2)%
1.4%
33,133
27,739
19.4%
20.9%
Mazda6
815
1,356
(39.9)%
(37.7)%
15,086
13,306
13.4%
14.7%
MX-5 Miata
492
851
(42.2)%
(40.0)%
10,100
7,503
34.6%
36.2%
CX-3
1
473
(99.8)%
(99.8)%
5,100
7,485
(31.9)%
(31.1)%
CX-30
3,147
3,214
(2.1)%
1.5%
50,621
31,007
63.3%
65.2%
CX-5
10,177
11,890
(14.4)%
(11.2)%
147,520
116,147
27.0%
28.5%
CX-9
2,373
2,382
(0.4)%
3.3%
31,172
22,794
36.8%
38.4%
CARS
3,821
4,777
(20.0)%
(17.1)%
58,319
48,548
20.1%
21.5%
TRUCKS
15,698
17,959
(12.6)%
(9.4)%
234,413
177,433
32.1%
33.7%
TOTAL
19,519
22,736
(14.1)%
(11.0)%
292,732
225,981
29.5%
31.1%
*Selling Days
27
28
255
258
