IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 19,519 vehicles, a decrease of 14.1 percent compared to October 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 292,732 vehicles; an increase of 29.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 28 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 11 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,186 vehicles in October, a decrease of 18 percent compared to October 2020.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported October sales of 4,836 vehicles, a decrease of 24.6 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales increased 19.2 percent with 57,278 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 4,416 vehicles, a decrease of 0.3 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales increased 5.3 percent, with 37,380 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























Month-To-Date



Year-To-Date



























October

October

YOY %

% MTD



October

October

YOY %

% MTD





2021

2020

Change

DSR



2021

2020

Change

DSR

























Mazda3

2,514

2,570

(2.2)%

1.4%



33,133

27,739

19.4%

20.9%



Mazda6

815

1,356

(39.9)%

(37.7)%



15,086

13,306

13.4%

14.7%



MX-5 Miata

492

851

(42.2)%

(40.0)%



10,100

7,503

34.6%

36.2%



CX-3

1

473

(99.8)%

(99.8)%



5,100

7,485

(31.9)%

(31.1)%



CX-30

3,147

3,214

(2.1)%

1.5%



50,621

31,007

63.3%

65.2%



CX-5

10,177

11,890

(14.4)%

(11.2)%



147,520

116,147

27.0%

28.5%



CX-9

2,373

2,382

(0.4)%

3.3%



31,172

22,794

36.8%

38.4%















































CARS

3,821

4,777

(20.0)%

(17.1)%



58,319

48,548

20.1%

21.5%



TRUCKS

15,698

17,959

(12.6)%

(9.4)%



234,413

177,433

32.1%

33.7%

























TOTAL

19,519

22,736

(14.1)%

(11.0)%



292,732

225,981

29.5%

31.1%















































*Selling Days

27

28







255

258





























 

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com.

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676778/Mazda_2021_CX_5.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/53154/mazda_north_american_operations_logo.jpg

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.