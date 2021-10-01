IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 24,045 vehicles, a decrease of 0.8 percent compared to September 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 273,213 vehicles; an increase of 34.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in September, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 0.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,603 vehicles in September, a decrease of 7.0 percent compared to September 2020.

Sales Highlights

  • CX-30 achieved 12 percent YoY growth with 3,581 vehicles sold
  • CX-5 achieved 32 percent YoY growth with 13,094 vehicles sold
  • CX-9 achieved its best-ever September with 2,887 vehicles sold

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 5,620 vehicles, a decrease of 4.9 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales increased 26 percent with 52,442 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 1,681 vehicles, a decrease of 58.9 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales increased 6.1 percent, with 32,964 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date



Year-To-Date



























September

September

YOY %

% MTD



September

September

YOY %

% MTD





2021

2020

Change

DSR



2021

2020

Change

DSR

























Mazda3

2,595

2,535

2.4%

2.4%



30,619

25,169

21.7%

22.7%



Mazda6

1,032

1,451

(28.9)%

(28.9)%



14,271

11,950

19.4%

20.5%



MX-5 Miata

824

862

(4.4)%

(4.4)%



9,608

6,652

44.4%

45.7%



CX-3

32

436

(92.7)%

(92.7)%



5,099

7,012

(27.3)%

(26.6)%



CX-30

3,581

3,188

12.3%

12.3%



47,474

27,793

70.8%

72.3%



CX-5

13,094

13,580

(3.6)%

(3.6)%



137,343

104,257

31.7%

32.9%



CX-9

2,887

2,183

32.2%

32.2%



28,799

20,412

41.1%

42.3%















































CARS

4,451

4,848

(8.2)%

(8.2)%



54,498

43,771

24.5%

25.6%



TRUCKS

19,594

19,387

1.1%

1.1%



218,715

159,474

37.1%

38.4%

























TOTAL

24,045

24,235

(0.8)%

(0.8)%



273,213

203,245

34.4%

35.6%















































*Selling Days

25

25







228

230





























 

 

 

