IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 24,045 vehicles, a decrease of 0.8 percent compared to September 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 273,213 vehicles; an increase of 34.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in September, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 0.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,603 vehicles in September, a decrease of 7.0 percent compared to September 2020.
Sales Highlights
- CX-30 achieved 12 percent YoY growth with 3,581 vehicles sold
- CX-5 achieved 32 percent YoY growth with 13,094 vehicles sold
- CX-9 achieved its best-ever September with 2,887 vehicles sold
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 5,620 vehicles, a decrease of 4.9 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales increased 26 percent with 52,442 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 1,681 vehicles, a decrease of 58.9 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales increased 6.1 percent, with 32,964 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
September
September
YOY %
% MTD
September
September
YOY %
% MTD
2021
2020
Change
DSR
2021
2020
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,595
2,535
2.4%
2.4%
30,619
25,169
21.7%
22.7%
Mazda6
1,032
1,451
(28.9)%
(28.9)%
14,271
11,950
19.4%
20.5%
MX-5 Miata
824
862
(4.4)%
(4.4)%
9,608
6,652
44.4%
45.7%
CX-3
32
436
(92.7)%
(92.7)%
5,099
7,012
(27.3)%
(26.6)%
CX-30
3,581
3,188
12.3%
12.3%
47,474
27,793
70.8%
72.3%
CX-5
13,094
13,580
(3.6)%
(3.6)%
137,343
104,257
31.7%
32.9%
CX-9
2,887
2,183
32.2%
32.2%
28,799
20,412
41.1%
42.3%
CARS
4,451
4,848
(8.2)%
(8.2)%
54,498
43,771
24.5%
25.6%
TRUCKS
19,594
19,387
1.1%
1.1%
218,715
159,474
37.1%
38.4%
TOTAL
24,045
24,235
(0.8)%
(0.8)%
273,213
203,245
34.4%
35.6%
*Selling Days
25
25
228
230
