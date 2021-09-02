COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manfred Real Estate Learning Center, Inc., a leading provider of real estate education in the State of New York, announced today that it will begin offering online realnestate continuing education courses in partnership with Mbition LLC.
"We are very excited to add real estate continuing education to the portfolio of learning at Manfred Real Estate Learning Center," says CEO John Manfred. "Mbition's real estate content is second to none and we look forward to offering this excellent learning experience to our students."
The online real estate courses have been approved by ARELLO, which ensures quality and monitors standards for distance education. The courses have also been approved through the New York Department of State to fulfill State education requirements. Adding these courses will allow Manfred to offer a complete package for renewing a real estate license in the State.
About Manfred
Manfred Real Estate Learning Center, Inc. has been offering quality education programs for the real estate industry since 1987. Manfred is an independently owned and operated family business with multiple classroom locations in New York State as well as statewide webinar, classroom and online courses for real estate sales agents, brokers, appraisers, mortgage loan originators and home inspectors. For a complete list of course offerings or more information on Manfred Real Estate Learning Center, please visit http://www.manfredrelc.com or call 518-489-1682.
About Mbition
Mbition LLC is the trusted partner and career expert for those seeking to successfully start their careers, make a career change or grow in their current roles – it's where people go to grow. Our expertise and offerings in everything from technology training and soft skill courses for current students, to pre-licensing, post-licensing and continuing education for real estate professionals empowers learners through every step of their journey. For more information, visit http://www.MbitionToLearn.com
For more information, contact:
John Manfred, Manfred 518-489-1682
Kristin Warner, Mbition 561-843-2206
Media Contact
Kristin M Warner, Mbition, +1 5618432206, kristin.warner@mbitiontolearn.com
SOURCE Mbition