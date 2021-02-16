WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gables Residential was awarded a new management contract for Chase Heritage Apartments in Sterling, Virginia.
Chase Heritage Apartments is a 236 value-add apartment home community featuring pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. All apartment homes offer features such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and patios/balconies. Amenity areas include a swimming pool, playground, fitness center, car wash center, and more.
"We've enjoyed a long-standing relationship with McDowell and have valued our relationship with them over the years. Our team looks forward to providing excellent service to the residents at the community and bringing much success to Chase Heritage overall," stated Mary Hollands, Senior Vice President of Third-Party Operations.
Gables will be overseeing both the new interior apartment home renovations as well as the amenity spaces that are currently underway.
About Gables Residential
Gables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing, and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops, and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, South Florida, Southern California and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third party management services in the Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Tampa, Phoenix, North Florida and metropolitan Washington, D.C. markets.
Gables manages approximately 30,000 apartment homes and approximately 275,000 square feet of retail space and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, training, and benefits. These achievements reflect the impact of Gables' experienced and dedicated team members, its superior knowledge of the markets served, and its expertise in development and management. For additional information about the company and its real estate portfolio and services, visit http://www.gables.com.
