VIENNA, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McFadyen Digital, a leading marketplace strategy and implementation agency, today announced that it has acquired Cerebrik, a full-service ecommerce consulting company with offices in Dallas, Texas and Bangalore, India. The strategic acquisition builds upon McFadyen's position as the leader in ecommerce marketplace enablement.
Founded in 2015, Cerebrik offers its clientele a full-service partner who could enact digital commerce transformation. Its selection of digital transformation strategy, B2C and B2B commerce services, and cloud solutions helped its customers around the globe, including many on the Fortune 500 list.
Cerebrik CEO Kiran Raghunathan will join McFadyen's executive team as their Chief Technology Officer, a role he is reprising after having served in the same capacity at the company in 2014 and 2015. Raghunathan is an experienced industry veteran with broad and deep expertise in the digital commerce and marketplace space. His and his global team's deep experience will be welcomed as McFadyen Digital continues to experience historic growth and demand for its marketplace and ecommerce services.
"We are pleased to be bringing Cerebrik into the McFadyen family while adding expert talent and marquee clients," said Tom McFadyen, CEO of McFadyen Digital. "We're always looking for ways to expand our capabilities, and we'll continue to pursue additional M&A. We've had a close relationship with Kiran and the Cerebrik team for many years, so we know what great work they're capable of. The synergies between the organizations made a lot of sense amidst our recent growth and success."
"We're very excited to join McFadyen Digital and be part of a global team that is transforming enterprises with the platform model of marketplaces," said Raghunathan. "Our customers will immediately gain access to an expanded set of capabilities with a truly global footprint, and McFadyen's reputation as leaders who are evolving the marketplace and ecommerce spaces makes us optimistic for what's to come."
McFadyen Digital has been on an aggressive growth run as of late, experiencing more than 40% year-on-year growth in 2020, recently adding two high-powered executives to their team, and publishing Marketplace Best Practices, a 430-page guide for commerce leaders seeking to create their own online marketplace. As more global brands seek the company's advisory and technology services, moves like the Cerebrik acquisition solidify McFadyen's commitment to providing its clients with a partner they can scale and evolve with for years to come.
To learn more about McFadyen Digital, visit http://www.mcfadyen.com.
About McFadyen Digital
McFadyen Digital is the leading marketplace strategy and implementation agency that creates award-winning online marketplace and ecommerce experiences for the world's most prominent brands. Our clients seek to delight their customers with memorable online shopping experiences, and we deliver those results on-time and on budget.
With over two decades of experience with large enterprise commerce projects, our strategy, technology, design, and ongoing innovation services delivered from our offices in the US, Brazil, and India, provide scalable and repeatable results. During 20 years of global delivery McFadyen Digital has optimized the quality, cost, and timeframe benefits of on-shore, near-shore, and off-shore team collaboration. We are honored to have enabled digital commerce and marketplaces for 10% of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of mid-market companies.
For more information visit http://www.mcfadyen.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.
About Cerebrik
Cerebrik is a full-service omnichannel consulting company building digital experiences for clients across the globe. Offering strategic guidance and creative solutions for digital commerce, we take great pride in our work and everything we create with our clients.
Our team has broad international experience in producing B2B & B2C commerce, omnichannel and mobile commerce solutions for large companies with complex needs. Our experts provide strategy, design, and platform build and launch services.
