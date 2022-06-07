Clinical decision support technology leaders will showcase successful strategies to reduce medical authorization burdens
SEATTLE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled evidence-based guidance, announces its Product Manager of Interoperability Solutions, Daniel Cawood, and Technical Product Manager of Platform & Payer Automation, Larry McEntire, will present with Director of Clinical Operations & Systems, Christopher Tarr of CareSource at the AHIP 2022 Conference, June 21-23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This annual conference brings together leaders from health insurance provider organizations to network and learn from experts that are shaping the future of health care. Conference sessions cover community health improvement, healthcare technology, alternative payment models and value-based care, data analytics, and care management.
MCG and CareSource will present the session, "Reducing Administrative Burden in Admission Authorizations," on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The healthcare industry has struggled with the authorization process for decades; CAQH's Index from 2021 estimates that 35% of prior authorization requests in 2021 were submitted in a fully manual fashion (phone, fax, email, mail). This session will focus on a project between MCG and CareSource that automated manual authorization submissions and made emergent inpatient admission authorizations fully electronic. The speakers will explore the lessons learned from implementation and share feedback received from these early adopters, including the realized savings from both payers and providers.
"We are excited to present at the AHIP conference alongside leaders in healthcare technology," explained Mr. Cawood. "In this presentation, we will be describing realized savings that health plans can achieve while working towards regulatory mandates like the pending CMS rule for prior authorization. We will show attendees how this mandate could be a great opportunity for their organization."
Daniel Cawood oversees the product development for MCG's interoperability solutions and connecting payers and providers for authorization processes. Mr. Cawood began his time at MCG overseeing the Indicia suite of solutions (provider market clinical decision support) and value-based care solutions.
Larry McEntire II oversees the product development for two of MCG's solution groups: (1) Interoperability - connecting payers and providers to reduce the burden related to authorization processes; and (2) content platforms - software and services used to access MCG's gold-standard clinical guidance.
Christopher Tarr oversees the Clinical Services Integration and Systems team at CareSource, an administrator of Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace plans. Prior to joining CareSource, he worked in various roles at a major Blues plan in California including medical management, clinical systems configuration, system automation, product development, and clinical support. Mr. Tarr has been instrumental in the active implementation of automation technology to increase workflow efficiency and accuracy in the healthcare system.
For those interested in attending the AHIP 2022, registration details and additional information can be found at: https://www.ahip.org/conferences/ahip-2022.
