ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in evidence-based guidance and technology, announces two of its experts in payer-provider interoperability will present at the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition. The event will be held live March 14-18, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. MCG Associate Vice President of Technology and Interoperability, Rajesh Godavarthi will take part in three presentations at the conference, and he will be joined by Marivie Lanter, BSN, RN, MCG's Director of Product Management for Utilization Management Solutions, for a session on reducing provider and payer burdens around prior authorization requests.
MCG Health is a recognized leader in health information technology having been an Associate Member of the HL7® Da Vinci Project since 2019 and receiving the 2021 Excellence in Health IT Award from Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI). The organization offers a unique position from which to provide best practices on implementing new HL7® FHIR standards between the provider, payer, and electronic health record (EHR) stakeholders. Mr. Godavarthi will present the following sessions at HIMSS 2022 to share updates on recent implementation successes:
- "Innovation to Reduce Provider Burden in Prior Authorization" (presented with Marivie Lanter) on March 15, 2022, from 12:45pm - 1:05pm ET in the HIMSS Innovation Live Theater
- "The HL7® Da Vinci Project & Automating Prior Authorization" on March 15, 2022, from 1:45pm - 2:05pm ET in the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase
- "Improving Payer-Provider Relations via HL7® Da Vinci Guides" on March 16, 2022, from 11:15am - 11:35am ET in the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase
When asked about speaking at the upcoming HIMSS 2022 event, Mr. Godavarthi said, "I can't wait to share what MCG has been up to and am excited about the prospect of value-based care making a real impact on our ability to reduce the burden to providers and further enhance improved patient outcomes."
Rajesh "Raj" Godavarthi is MCG Health's Associate Vice President of Technology and Interoperability. Mr. Godavarthi has been with MCG since 2002, and he oversees a team of software developers and architects that are building the key interoperability solutions that are outlined in MCG's roadmap for the future. His team also helps develop, enhance, and maintain MCG's evidence-based clinical decision support software currently used by a majority of U.S. health plans and nearly 2,600 hospitals. Mr. Godavarthi also has the privilege of being the co-lead for the HL7® Da Vinci Project's burden reduction use cases in prior auth support (PAS), coverage requirement discovery (CRD), and documentation templates and rules (DTR). He also serves on the Board of Directors for WEDI and was recently appointed to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC)'s Health Information Technology Advisory Committee (HITAC).
Marivie Lanter is a Registered Nurse (RN) with over 20 years in healthcare. She has extensive experience in product management along with a strong background in chronic condition management, utilization management, and healthcare information technology. Ms. Lanter recently oversaw the launch of MCG's Indicia for Admission Documentation (with Synapse) solution which helped reduce utilization review times at a major Midwestern hospital.
For those interested in learning more about the HIMSS 2022 conference, please visit: https://www.himss.org/global-conference/attend-about.
About MCG Health
MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, helps healthcare organizations implement informed care strategies that proactively and efficiently move people toward health. MCG's transparent assessment of the latest research and scholarly articles, along with our own data analysis, gives patients, providers, and payers the vetted information they need to feel confident in every care decision, in every moment. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
