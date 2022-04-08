Ambitious expansion plan ensures MANY well-paid jobs for local workers
ACTON, Mass., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGovern Auto Group, a regional auto powerhouse that operates 19 dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, today announced the opening of McGovern Subaru of Acton. The new dealership, on the site of the old Village Subaru lot, will employ 50 people as part of an ambitious expansion plan.
The opening follows McGovern Auto Group's acquisition of Village Subaru, located on Powder Mill Road, from longtime owner Fred Santilli. The new dealership will undergo a significant expansion, featuring 100 new and 100 used cars on its lot — twice as many as on the old lot — and will create 20 new jobs this year, bringing total headcount at the site to 50.
Founded in 2016, McGovern Auto Group is a full service dealer group, with 4 collision centers and a commercial and municipal division. Known as a specialist in luxury brands such as Ferrari and Porsche, the McGovern Auto Group also brings deep expertise in working with Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, and Ford vehicles, and everything in between.
Buyers at McGovern Subaru of Acton will also benefit from the McGovern Auto Group's unique sales approach. Using the latest technology, cars are automatically priced according to their true market value — rather than an arbitrary price— to ensure transparency and give all buyers a fair deal from the moment they walk onto the lot.
"Acton has been home to a thriving Subaru dealership since 2002, and after two decades we're proud to be continuing that tradition with the launch of McGovern Subaru of Acton," said Matt McGovern, owner of the McGovern Auto Group. "By investing in this community, we'll be bringing dozens of new jobs to Acton — and giving auto lovers a chance to buy amazing new and used vehicles at industry-beating prices."
"As a local resident, I know that Acton is home to discerning motorists who demand great prices, honest and straightforward customer service, and amazing aftermarket support," said John Marino, General Manager at McGovern Subaru of Acton. "With access to the infrastructure, technology, and expertise of the McGovern Group, we'll be able to give all our customers top-notch service."
Looking for a great deal? New model Ascent and Forester autos are currently leasing for as little as $249 per month. Visit McGovern Subaru of Acton at 61 Powder Mill Rd, or call (978) 897-1128 to speak to the sales and leasing department.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcgovern-auto-group-opens-mcgovern-subaru-of-acton-301520515.html
SOURCE McGovern Auto Group