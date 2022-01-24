CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kris and Scott McKinney have always been passionate about animals. They've rescued and rehabilitated dozens of horses, dogs and cats over the years – so many that they haven't even take a vacation in decades. Now they are looking forward to extending that passion into their work with their new small business: Pet Wants Clarksville.
Pet Wants Clarksville is a mobile pet food and supplies company that offers free, personal delivery in Jeffersonville, Clarksville, New Albany and the surrounding areas. Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants Clarksville has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas, treats, chews, as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.
"Pet Wants is a wonderful opportunity for us. We have dedicated our lives to the care of our many animals and we are so excited to provide fresh nutritious food for all of the pets that are as loved as ours," Kris said. "We are here to provide guidance and to make sure your pets get the nutrition they need and treats they love. Pet Wants is unique because it's fresh, nutritious and personally delivered with care."
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food, the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
Scott and Kris have 12 animals, most of whom are rescues, including four horses, four dogs and four cats. They've always had pets – both inside and out – and, at one point, the number totaled more than 20. They have owned franchise restaurants and worked in human resources, business operations and retail management. They were looking for their next opportunity when they found Pet Wants.
"Working together to build a business that will provide for our family and also provide fresh nutritious food for pets is a dream career. We have been involved with therapeutic riding facilities and many other animal rescue projects throughout the years that have given us such a wonderful feeling of community and pride. We are so thankful to be serving Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties and we cannot wait to meet all of the pets and parents," Kris said.
To learn more about Pet Wants Clarksville, call 812-267-6442, email KMcKinney@PetWants.com or visit http://www.PetWants.com/Clarksville.
