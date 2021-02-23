TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLean & Company, a leading HR research and advisory services firm and division of Info-Tech Research Group, is delighted to announce Cinnamon Clark as the new Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). DEI is at the forefront of every conversation and is one of the key HR trends of 2021 from the McLean & Company 2021 HR Trends Report. This industry-leading annual report combines insights gathered from more than 800 business leaders and HR professionals and shares trends and practices that will reshape HR this year and beyond.
In her new role, Clark leads the development and delivery of client facing services such as DEI strategy, diagnostics, change management, and workshops. She also advises the corporate HR team on DEI strategy and initiatives across the Info-Tech Research Group of companies.
Clark is passionate about organizational change through cultivating inclusive work environments, leveraging diversity of thought and experience to take organizational cultures to the next level. A high-energy DEI leader who values relationship building and innovative solutions as well as complex Human Resources issues, she is committed personally and professionally to advancing DEI initiatives and blazing the path for future leaders to be treated equitably in the workplace.
"DEI strategy must be intentional. An equitable and inclusive strategy requires planning and buy-in from all levels of the organization, starting at the top," says Clark. "A strategy built with inclusion as the central theme will allow for solutions that address the equity and inclusion of those impacted most in the organization, as well as those making the decisions in the organization. Leveraging the lived experiences of employees and fostering an environment that allows employees at all levels of the organization to contribute, is the real 'win' in a DEI strategy."
The rise in social action toward inclusivity and equality has been an emerging subject in every organization. The research in the McLean & Company 2021 HR Trends Report suggests organizations that neglect DEI in their workplace strategy will experience higher turnover, and organizations are responding and showing improvement. Only 6% of respondents in the McLean & Company 2021 Trends report state that they are not focusing on DEI in 2021, down from 25% the previous year.
Clark will help McLean & Company continue to evolve its robust organizational DEI strategy and enable organizations to support a diverse employee base in an equitable and inclusive manner. To learn more about how to build a DEI strategy, download McLean & Company's Blueprint Create a People-First Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategy.
