BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLeod Software's annual Information Technology Security Summit is planned as a virtual event for this year with a series of four one-hour sessions every Wednesday, starting on March 17 through April 7, 2021. The company has pulled together experts in different fields of the larger cyber security community for this online, educational event to help attendees formulate or adjust their plans based on a deeper understanding of the risks, best practices and strategies that can be put in place at their company.
IT Security Summit Schedule
An Action Plan for Cyber Security in Trucking
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 AT 12:00 PM EST
McLeod's IT Security Team will share 15 important steps every trucking company should take to put in place a defense against cyberattacks and ensure recovery if an attack occurs.
Cyberattacks, What the Criminals are Doing Now
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24 AT 12:00 PM EST
Scott Pierre, Supervisory Special Agent, Cyber Crime for the FBI will share the latest insights on the types of attacks happening now and how the criminals are going about it.
Tools and Services to Prevent, Stop, and Mitigate Criminal Cyberattacks
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31 AT 12:00 PM EST
Patrick Meagher and Mark Guevara of CrowdStrike will share about the products they are offering and how companies are using these tools and services to defend their businesses.
Cyber Security, What It Costs and How Much You Should Spend
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 AT 12:00 PM EST
Ben Barnes, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for McLeod Software will give guidance on what an appropriate spending level is for cyber security investments.
About McLeod Software
The companies who run McLeod Software are the transportation industry's innovators. They consistently improve their customer service and operating ratios, attract and retain the best drivers, automate their crucial business processes, and have the best business intelligence and analytics in the trucking industry. Visit us at http://www.McLeodSoftware.com.
Media Contact
Kristan Hill, McLeod Software, 205-406-1044, Kristan.Hill@McLeodSoftware.com
SOURCE McLeod Software