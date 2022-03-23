FREDERICK, Md., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC today announced land use attorney Noel S. Manalo and commercial litigator Derek P. Roussillon joined the firm's Frederick, Md., office, doubling the number of legal professionals based there within four months.
As a member of the McNees Real Estate Group, Manalo works with commercial and residential real estate developers in Frederick County and its municipalities, representing clients in all aspects of land use, zoning, development and general real estate matters. He appears before government entities and often serves as outside general counsel to his clients.
Manalo is a lifelong Frederick-area resident who builds on his nearly 20 years of professional experience and relationships to assist clients and their development teams in navigating a sometimes confusing and unpredictable regulatory environment to effectively meet the client's goals.
"I take pride in serving the community and taking part in its continued growth. By joining McNees, I continue that work with the support of a firm and legal professionals I admire," Manalo said. "McNees has an established and respected land use practice in Central Pennsylvania, and I am excited to be a part of expanding that success into western Maryland."
In his practice, Roussillon represents a diverse group of clients — ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies — in complex commercial, business and employment-related disputes. The 19-year veteran has significant experience litigating disputes in federal and state courts, as well as in arbitration forums.
"I am excited to be joining McNees and am extremely impressed with its vision to expand into Frederick, Md.," Roussillon said. "McNees has a highly regarded litigation practice that I am looking forward to contributing to."
Located less than an hour from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., in Maryland's second largest city, McNees' office in Frederick has become an integral part of the firm in the last five years. The attorneys based there have longstanding reputations in the community as thought leaders who consistently meet their clients' multifaceted needs related to real estate, land use, construction, energy regulation and supply, litigation and corporate business, among other matters.
These clients also benefit from McNees' full bench of legal talent — including nearly 150 attorneys — and multiple subsidiary companies, all working together to not only solve legal issues but also devise and implement creative business solutions.
"We are excited to welcome Noel and Derek to McNees and know that our clients will benefit from their great reputation, capabilities and community relationships," McNees Chair Brian Jackson said. "The recent growth of our team in the Frederick office solidifies McNees' expanding presence in the Mid-Atlantic market with a Clients First mindset and continued focus on high-quality service."
McNees' Frederick team also includes:
- Paul D. Rose, Jr., solves problems for businesses, business owners and executives as a member of the Construction & Procurement Law, Real Estate and Litigation Groups. His area of practice is commercial business litigation and he has 20 years of experience representing clients in disputes relating to construction, real estate and general civil litigation matters.
- Robert A. Weishaar, Jr., is co-chair of the Energy & Environmental Group and member of the McNees' Management Committee. Focusing primarily on matters involving the state and federal regulation of electricity supply and delivery, natural gas supply and delivery and petroleum products pipelines, he has appeared before numerous state regulatory commissions – including those in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio – as well as before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and various state and federal appellate courts.
- Andrew "Drew" F. Murphy works with businesses ranging from sole proprietorships to middle-market companies as an of counsel in the Corporate & Tax Law Group. He represents clients in matters pertaining to business formation, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and private equity formation, corporate reorganization, commercial real estate transactions and development, and business succession planning. He also provides estate planning for individuals and families.
- Kelly E. Lynch is a litigator practicing in McNees' Construction & Procurement Law Group. She represents clients in real estate, land use, construction and general commercial and business litigation matters and has undertaken large and small litigation matters in state and federal court.
Since January 2021, McNees announced a series of significant additions and expansions aimed at enhancing the firm's broad range of client services. It added 45 attorneys from diverse backgrounds to its bench of legal talent; expanded into markets at each end of Pennsylvania, in Devon, Chester County, and Pittsburgh, Allegheny County; hired its first Chief Practice Officer; and launched three new subsidiary companies in public relations and strategic communications, municipal consulting and auto dealership transaction services.
McNees is a full-service law firm with nearly 150 attorneys representing corporations, associations, institutions and individuals. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa., McNees serves clients worldwide from 10 offices in three states and Washington, D.C. Other offices include Devon, Lancaster, Pittsburgh, Scranton, State College and York, Pa.; Columbus, Ohio; and Frederick, Md. McNees is a member of the ALFA International Global Legal Network.
