Reaching more patients to provide a consumer centric healthcare model
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --MDsave, the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare procedures today announced a new client agreement with Boulder Community Health, Boulder Colorado, an integrated regional health system with facilities throughout Boulder and Broomfield counties.
"As MDsave continues to expand its footprint across the country, the Boulder Community Health (BCH) relationship plants a strong footing in a new market," says Paul Ketchel, chief executive officer, MDsave. "The facilities and services offered at BCH are best in class, and through the MDsave platform, we'll be able to support Coloradans by making healthcare affordable ensuring compliance with both preventive and emergent care."
MDsave is committed to expanding access to quality healthcare, particularly for those who struggle with a lack of insurance or high deductibles. The MDsave bundled technology also removes friction for self-insured employers by making bundled services for specific procedures easily accessible. This partnership enables a wide footprint for MDsave with a variety of locations connected to Boulder Community Healthcare.
"As a leading healthcare provider in Colorado, we recognize that the patient financial experience is critical to ensuring compliance with necessary care," shared Marielena Amero, director of physician revenue cycle, Boulder Community Health. "In partnership with MDsave we'll provide our patients with an easy way to afford critical services."
About MDSave
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, MDsave is the nation's leading online purchasing platform for healthcare services—bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Through innovative technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through transparent bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave's patented technology also supports employers and payers to deliver more value to employees and policyholders minimizing out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.
About Boulder Community Health
Boulder Community Health, a 100-year-old company, is one of only two remaining independent, non-profit hospitals in Colorado. They have been at the forefront of providing new initiatives ranging from mental health services, a heart failure clinic, a children's hospital in Ethiopia and wellness programs geared to better health for employees and the community. Boulder Community Healthcare's believes this model of delivering care for Coloradans in a shoppable format is making a difference by delivering healthcare in a shoppable format. Boulder Community Health (BCH) is an integrated regional health system with facilities throughout Boulder and Broomfield counties. BCH is known across Colorado for its clinical excellence in heart care, neurosurgery, stroke care, orthopedics, and cancer care. Some 540 physicians in 54 medical specialties provide care at BCH. For more information visit, https://www.bch.org/
