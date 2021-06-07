NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (Nasdaq: MITC) (TASE: MITC), a technology company developing a suite of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce cultured meat products, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Thursday, June 10th at 11:00am EDT. Mr. Simon Fried, MeaTech's Head of Business Development, will be giving the presentation.
Mr. Simon Fried stated, "We are thrilled to participate in this conference and for the opportunity to engage with hundreds of investors. This event marks our first public presentation to global investors since our initial public offering in March, reflecting the increasing international focus of our business and operations."
Event: MeaTech Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: June 10th, 2021
Time: 11:00am EDT
Investors that wish to listen to the presentation should register at: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/
Investors that wish to meet virtually one-on-one with management are welcome to contact MeaTech's investor relations team to schedule.
About MeaTech 3D
MeaTech 3D is an international company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution, listed on the Nasdaq and Tel Aviv stock exchanges as MITC. The company initiated its activities in 2019 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, with a subsidiary in Antwerp, Belgium.
MeaTech is developing a suite of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce alternative protein products. These technologies are focused on producing cell-based beef and chicken, and enhancing plant-based foods with real meat, with a particular focus on the development of high-throughput bioprinting systems to produce premium, center-of-plate meat products, such as steak.
MeaTech aims to develop the technology to produce end-products, as well as licensing its technologies to customers along the meat and alternative protein supply chain, such as value-added food processors and premier food brands.
The company believes cultured meat technologies hold significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and offer consumers a range of new product offerings.
For more information, please visit https://meatech3d.com/.
Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event:
The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021. This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit http://www.ldmicro.com.
