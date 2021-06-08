TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer of BMO Financial Group (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO), will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 14, 2021 at 3:30PM ET.

Mr. White's presentation will be broadcast live via webcast at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/presentations-events/current. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

