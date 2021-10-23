American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations)

 By American Trucking Associations

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, American Trucking Associations' Chief Economist Bob Costello will formally release new estimates of the current driver shortage, and discuss several proposed solutions, during a media availability at ATA's Management Conference and Exhibition in Nashville, Tennessee.

What: Discussion of latest driver shortage estimates and solutions

Who: ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello

When: 11:30 EDT/10:30 CDT, Monday, October 25

Where: Music City Center Room 209B or via Video Conference

To RSVP and get credentials for the video conference, please RSVP to Sean McNally at smcnally@trucking.org.

Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward  

