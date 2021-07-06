NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This campaign takes an in-depth look at common pulmonary conditions as well as recent medical innovations and clinical trials to educate the public on how to best protect their lung health. With contributions from leading voices, including personal stories from patient advocates and expert analysis from professionals working on the cutting edge of medical research, this campaign offers educational resources, tools, and information to people of all backgrounds.
Despite major medical advancements, many lung diseases often do not present symptoms until the condition is already in advanced stages. This is why lung cancer is the second most common type of cancer among both men and women and kills over 131,000 people in the United States annually — about 25 percent of all cancer-related deaths. While improvements in indoor air quality and fewer regular cigarette smokers has driven down the overall number of lung-related health concerns, people are also getting screened for lung disease less frequently, which causes early diagnoses to be missed.
Tony Goldwyn, actor, director, and producer, dedicates much of his personal time to philanthropic work, including as an Ambassador for Stand Up To Cancer. Ever since losing his mother to an 18-month fight with adenocarcinoma, a form of lung cancer, about 30 years ago, Goldwyn has spoken out about the importance of self-advocacy and support in detecting cancer. To honor his mother's legacy, Goldwyn wants people to know that while getting regular health checkups may make some fearful, getting professional insight can be an opportunity to take proactive steps toward better health.
