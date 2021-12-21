NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Laura Purdy is a board-certified family medicine physician who served in the United States Army for 14 years. She has worked throughout the medical field in both Outpatient and Inpatient capacities. She developed a love for aesthetics through her experience as a virtual health executive, helping patients reverse the signs of aging through prescription topical care. Evolving this practice into a state-of-the-art medical spa was a natural next step. Dr. Purdy is passionate about helping patients reveal their true and best, most beautiful selves aesthetically. She is a certified Injector with the American Academy of Facial Aesthetics, a member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Inc., and the American Medical Spa Association.
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
