MedLearn Media announces a partnership with audit software creators RevKeep, to raise awareness of their determination to fight Non-Patient Output Spending and refocus attention to patients.
BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical publisher MedLearn Media announces a strategic partnership with audit software creators RevKeep, to raise awareness of their mutual determination to fight Non-Patient Output Spending and refocus attention to patients where it belongs. The partnership will combine RevKeep's expertise and deep knowledge of medical audits and MedLearn's trusted name in medical coding information and news to deliver topical resources to the medical staff most in need of them.
"Our partnership with MedLearn Media will bring innovative solutions to massive problems healthcare providers face today," said Kevin Lasser, CEO of RevKeep. "RevKeep and MedLearn Media have shared values of reducing the burden of back-office processes to allow providers to focus less on paperwork and more on patients."
"We are dedicated to bringing innovation and solution to our readers to support our mission on improving patient care through controlling non-patient outcome spending" said Tom Dolan, CEO of MedLearn Media, "We are excited to bring RevKeep into our roster of expert advisors."
ABOUT REVKEEP
RevKeep Software equips healthcare providers and organizations who need an efficient and thorough way of handling all post-payment audit requests, ensuring that billing practices stay up-to-date and preventing costly errors from occurring in the first place.
ABOUT MEDLEARN MEDIA
MedLearn Media is a nationally recognized healthcare publishing and media firm specializing in all aspects of coding, compliance, reimbursement, and the revenue cycle. The company's portfolio includes MedLearn Publishing, RACmonitor, and ICD10monitor, both of which are news and information services for healthcare providers in regulatory compliance and clinical coding and documentation.
