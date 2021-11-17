ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedLearn Media, one of the country's leading providers of medical coding, documentation, regulatory and compliance education, news and solutions, announced today that Tom Dolan has been appointed the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Dolan possesses a 15-year management and leadership track record, including experience in the clinical field, where he specialized in software and complementary products and services. Most recently, he was CEO at RURO, Incorporated, where he drove the company's transition to cloud services and led ISO 9001 certification of its procedures and other strategic milestones. Other previous relevant roles include management and leadership positions at Brooks Life Science and VUEMED, Inc.
During his tenure at RURO, Dolan served as Vice President of Sales, Chief Operating Officer and CEO; he directed and managed the market-facing and operational portions of the company's business-to-business initiatives. In these positions, he was responsible for leading the company's triple-digit revenue growth, including rebranding and developing new product strategies, as well as establishing key partnerships with, and sales to, large pharmaceutical firms, major hospital systems and clinic networks. Dolan's international successes include several multimillion-dollar contract awards and subsequent on-time solution deployments in Europe and the Middle East, and the establishment of profitable satellite operations in China.
"Tom joins MedLearn as we continue to reinvent our portfolio and seek new ways to create value for our customers," said Mike Rogge, MedLearn founder and board Chairman. "His exceptional results in markets similar to ours and his vision for value creation are both causing a lot of excitement. MedLearn is celebrating 30 years of operation. What a moment in our history this is!"
"The MedLearn portfolio, which includes coding, compliance and billing best practices guides, news services and solutions, is unrivaled and owns a sterling reputation," said Dolan. "I have spent my career focused on modernizing offerings like these to be on-demand, "at-your-fingertips" resources, using the most current delivery methods and market channels. This is a remarkable time in MedLearn's history because the Company has thrived for 30 years and, perhaps more remarkably, because its relevance continues to grow by the decade. I am eager to continue MedLearn's great legacy and broaden its impact on the field of human medicine."
About MedLearn Media, Inc.
Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, MedLearn Media, Inc., and its family of brands — MedLearn Publishing, ICD10monitor and RACmonitor — offer trusted expertise to the healthcare industry in the areas of coding, reimbursement and regulatory compliance. MedLearn Media's industry-leading resources include online news and special reports, blog articles, print and digital books, visual charts, newsletters, webcasts, seminars and on-demand content. For 30 years, healthcare organizations of all types have depended on MedLearn Media to guide them to fiscal integrity, regulatory compliance and peace of mind. For more information, visit http://www.medlearnmedia.com.
