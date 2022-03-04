MedMal Direct Insurance Company serves healthcare providers through a business model that provides medical professional liability insurance directly to physicians and surgeons. The company is able to deliver significant savings to physicians on their insurance premiums. MedMal Direct has earned and maintains a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. The company is backed by a panel of A.M. Best A (Excellent) and A+ (Superior) rated international reinsurers.