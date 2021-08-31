SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medrio, Inc. a leading provider of decentralized and eClinical technology to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and animal health markets and PHASTAR, a global specialist biometrics clinical research organization (CRO) offering industry-leading data management, data science, statistical consulting, and clinical trial reporting services, announced today that they have partnered to leverage metadata surrounding electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) for advanced data visualization, providing insight into patient compliance and burden.
PHASTAR ran a pilot with 33 volunteers completing EQ-5D, a health-related measure of quality-of-life questionnaire, to understand how metadata may be used effectively to monitor ePRO data collection during a study.
"Whilst sites may monitor compliance at the individual subject level, data management teams can take a broader view. We looked at how the metadata surrounding the ePRO data can be used to monitor compliance, patient burden, and any anomalies that may ultimately impact the interpretation of the results," explained Jennifer Bradford, Director of Data Science at PHASTAR.
The PHASTAR team used Medrio ePRO for initial data collection and Medrio's Export API to funnel the ePRO and metadata into PHASTAR's data visualization tool, PHIZUAL. "Data visualization provides data management teams the ability to monitor compliance and see any anomalies in real-time, ultimately providing the highest quality data reflective of the patient population as a whole rather than at the subject level," detailed Bradford.
Bradford also stated that "this wouldn't have been possible without Medrio's ePRO and Export API. These tools offered us an intuitive customer and patient-friendly experience while seamlessly integrating the data we needed. We would not have been successful without the flexibility and agility that Medrio provided along with their world-class support team."
"Medrio is thrilled to support and enable data visualization with PHASTAR. At Medrio we continuously look to be innovative and stay ahead of the curve to provide efficiencies and accurate data that serve not only our sponsors and CROs but the patients as well. Getting a holistic view of patient data is a necessary piece to the democratization of clinical trials. We look forward to continuing to work with PHASTAR on improving data quality and accuracy," said Fred Martin, Chief Product Officer of Medrio.
About Medrio
At Medrio, we believe that clinical trial technology shouldn't be difficult to use. That's why our full-service eClinical Data Management suite helps streamline and decentralize your research and unify your solutions so you have more time to focus on your patients, rather than multiple vendors. Since 2005, our flexible technology has evolved alongside our customers to include an integrated suite of EDC, DDC, eConsent, RTSM, and ePRO/eCOA solutions that support your teams and sites, while reducing patient burden.
Let our solutions put you back in the driver's seat with adaptive technology that easily powers mid-study changes and accelerates your trials, without compromising data quality. Or lean on our global team of experts who are available 24/7 to support you where you need it most. We've worked alongside Sponsors, CROs, and sites—spanning all therapeutic areas and trial phases—to secure over 770 approvals because we know it takes a village to achieve a healthier world. Discover the Medrio difference today by visiting us at medrio.com.
About PHASTAR
PHASTAR is a global specialist biometrics contract research organization offering industry-leading data management, data science, statistical consulting, and clinical trial reporting services by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP style arrangements, and preferred partnerships. PHASTAR currently has over staff across 14 offices (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Kenya, Japan, India, and China) with plans to open additional locations in the future to serve prospective and existing clients. PHASTAR's number one priority is to ensure that the work produced is of the highest quality. Every project PHASTAR undertakes utilizes unique internal processes which are designed to ensure optimal quality.
All PHASTAR's statistical, programming, data management, and data science staff are trained in the "PHASTAR Discipline" - an in-house approach to data analysis and collection. This comprises a set of common sense (but commonly ignored) principles that, if followed, guarantee error-free outcomes. The "PHASTAR Discipline" also includes a series of intranet-based checklists highlighting potential pitfalls and points to consider when conducting clinical trials, enabling over 4,000 years of combined technical knowledge to be shared across the company.
