NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education has announced an enhanced virtual event, Perspectives in Breast Cancer Care, designed to address clinical challenges with the goal of improving patient outcomes, enhancing clinicians' understanding of the spectrum of breast cancer treatment, and providing strategies that can help translate new clinical data to patient care.
Chaired by Edith Perez, MD, the Serene M. and Frances C. Durling Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Jacksonville, the virtual forum will include sessions on HER-Positive Breast Cancer, Turning Negative into Positives in TNBC (triple-negative breast cancer), and Case Challenges, all led by leading experts.
Powered by MedscapeLIVE! the conference will also deliver networking opportunities, gamification, and other features to create an immersive learning environment. The interactive event will also feature a networking lounge with small group sessions with faculty, oral abstracts and case studies, a virtual exhibit hall, and gamification via MedChallenge, along with other engaging sessions and activities.
The conference will be held October 13-16. For more information about this virtual event, visit https://na.eventscloud.com/website/23759/home/
"Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer among women, and it is also found in a small percentage of men," said Dr. Perez. "It is critically important that we keep focused on improving patient outcomes. I'm pleased to chair this conference along with an expert lineup of oncologists and clinicians to discuss how we can transform the latest data and education into actionable strategies."
Proceeds from conference registration will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Living Beyond Breast Cancer, two organizations that exemplify research and advocacy in the breast cancer community.
