CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedShift, a Charlotte-based Medical Technology company, announces the hiring of two seasoned sales executives Sean Shapiro as Chief Commercial Officer and John Donovan as Business Development & Partnerships leader for MedShift's technology segment.
The medtech's CEO, Joe Gasque, commented, "Adding Sean and John to this dynamic team expands capabilities and strengthens our great commercial organization. Continuing to stay focused on our clinician and manufacturer partner's needs is critical as we continue to scale and both gentlemen bring invaluable experience in order to help MedShift do just that."
Having helped lead Soliton as VP of Sales through their commercial launch and completing their $550MM exit to AbbVie created the perfect timing for him to accept his role as Chief Commercial Officer at MedShift. "I'm thrilled to be joining the dynamic team at MedShift. With such a wonderful track record and reputation, I look forward to continuing the tradition of hyper-growth while expanding the value of our portfolio on a continual basis." Shapiro has successfully navigated multiple commercial product launches, led sales teams, and built infrastructure that helped lead to a combined acquisition value north of a billion dollars for companies including Soliton, Ulthera, and CoolSculpting. Brian Phillips, Executive Chairman adds, "Sean is a proven leader who thinks dynamically, applies sound logic, and supports his customers above all else. He is an invaluable addition to an already industry-leading executive team."
John Donovan, 23-year healthcare industry veteran is very excited to bring his skill set to the MedShift technology portfolio. "I am thrilled to join such a great team of really talented people in the rapidly growing aesthetics market. MedShift's growth trajectory has been amazing and I look forward to helping lead in the reach of our technology segment which includes our IoT offerings and our enterprise SaaS platforms. These solutions allow our manufacturer partners to become more efficient, harness the power of machine learning, digitize legacy analog processes, save money and deliver a better customer experience." John accepted his position as the Business Development and Partnerships Leader for the Technology segment of MedShift which includes IoT (Internet of Things) and SaaS (Software as a Service) products. His most recent role was Executive- Strategic Clients for GE Healthcare where he managed the entire GE Healthcare portfolio including equipment, service and IT for the SC and W. NC markets. John joined GE in 1998 as part of the GE Commercial Leadership Program and held a number of leadership roles in GE Healthcare's Imaging Business before moving to the role of Executive Client Director supporting GE's largest clients.
About MedShift
MedShift, founded in 2015 in Charlotte, NC, delivers a platform as a service to both medical device manufacturers as well as individual medical practices. MedShift services over 1,400 clinicians throughout North America delivering the latest in subscription-driven medical device programs, technology services, and integrated injectable products and training.
MedShift is disrupting the traditional aesthetic device market by offering permanent placement, device subscription services for surgeons, physicians and their businesses as well as enterprise SaaS platforms utilized by industries largest manufacturers to digitize analog processes, increase profit margin, and deliver value to their customer base. For manufacturers, MedShift delivers an integrated payments platform, a connected medical device platform, eCommerce, and associated HIPAA compliant SaaS applications. MedShift adds value across the manufacturer and provider spectrum and continues to empower robust integration with the leading brands and clinicians in the industry. Additionally, in its first year of eligibility, MedShift ranked as the 5th fastest growing medical device business in US in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500.
