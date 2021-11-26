ERIE, Pa., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kimberly N. Mascia grew up in Newport News, Virginia, and received her Biology and Chemistry degrees at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. While there, Dr. Mascia became immersed in the sciences and enjoyed helping other students as a Chemistry tutor. She received the Pre-Doctoral Research Training Award at NINDS, NIH in Bethesda, Maryland, and authored multiple peer-reviewed scientific publications. She received her medical degree and training in Internal Medicine (Adult Medicine) at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and continued to publish. As a resident, she was awarded the Outstanding Presentation award for one of her publications. She also co-authored a Dermatology handbook with Dr. Barbara Wilson at UVA Dermatology. After moving to Erie, she practiced for several years as an Internist where she introduced many Dermatologic procedures into practice. She also practiced Palliative/Hospice Care to help fill a need in the community. Later, she became certified in Botox and filler injections and practiced as a concierge Medspa for several years before making her services available to the public at her current location.
