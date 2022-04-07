Healthcare Sales Veteran to Head Growing Team
ELMHURST, Ill., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedSpeed, the market-leading provider of same-day logistics services to the healthcare industry, has promoted Kent Creasman to Chief Commercial Officer. In his new role, Creasman will lead the company's customer experience, sales and marketing efforts with a focus on customer satisfaction, loyalty and growth.
"Kent has been instrumental in helping MedSpeed to expand its national footprint," said Jake Crampton, CEO and founder of MedSpeed. "Under his leadership, our growing commercial team will help organizations to better understand the importance of having the right strategic healthcare logistics partner."
"MedSpeed is uniquely positioned to enable healthcare to become more agile and integrated as it strives to serve an even larger patient population in new care settings," said Creasman. "I look forward to working with our customers and MedSpeeders to support this exciting endeavor."
Creasman joined MedSpeed in 2013 as Regional Vice President of Sales, and has successfully developed partnerships with numerous leading health systems and reference laboratories across the west and central regions of the U.S. Prior to joining MedSpeed, he served as Director of National Accounts for Care Innovations, a digital health start-up focused on virtual care delivery and has held various other positions in the healthcare industry. A graduate of GE's Crotonville Leadership Institute, Creasman holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Denver.
MedSpeed integrates healthcare organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of physical materials: specimens, pharmaceuticals, supplies and more. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 150 hub operations across more than 30 states. Its client base includes more than 25 of the top 100 health systems in the country. http://www.medspeed.com
