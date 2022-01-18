WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedVet and Jupiter Pet Emergency & Specialty Center are pleased to announce they are now one.
"Jupiter Pet Emergency & Specialty Center provides exceptional emergency and specialty care," said MedVet CEO, Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl. "Their expert, compassionate team has built the best place to give and receive care in Jupiter, Florida, and the surrounding area. Together, we can make an even greater impact as we pursue our shared mission, Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets."
"With MedVet, we preserve our culture and maintain our commitment to providing exceptional care and service while gaining access to more resources and a wonderful group of likeminded colleagues. Having known and held one another in high regard for many years, Dr. Federico Latimer and I, along with our team, are excited to be moving forward together," said Dr. Carmen Colitz, a founding practice partner of Jupiter Pet Emergency & Specialty Center.
Jupiter Pet Emergency & Specialty Center remains open and available for 24/7 emergency medicine; no appointment is needed. Additionally, surgery and ophthalmology, as well as integrative and sports medicine services are available on a referral basis. The hospital is located at 505 Commerce Way, Jupiter, FL 33458. Still available from this location, but unaffiliated with MedVet, are: Ayoub Internal Medicine, Southeast Veterinary Neurology, and Sawgrass Veterinary Cardiology. To learn more, please visit http://www.jupiterpet.com.
About MedVet:
MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led family of specialty and emergency hospitals dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet's empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 400,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.
About Jupiter Pet Emergency & Specialty Center:
Jupiter Pet Emergency & Specialty Center (JPESC) is an emergency and multispecialty veterinary hospital located in sunny, beautiful Jupiter, Florida. With the communities' support, they've established a reputation for applying a breadth and depth of experiential knowledge to provide patients exceptional and compassionate 24/7 emergency and specialty care. Visit jupiterpet.com to learn more.
###
Media Contact
Sarah Berger, MedVet, 513.205.7759, sarah.berger@medvet.com
SOURCE MedVet