LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LTC Consulting Services has announced they are modifying their name to LTC Ally, to better identify the services they provide.
Widely regarded as the industry standard in providing a comprehensive, full suite of financial services for the long-term care sector, LTC Ally has reported a significant growth in recent years. As the industry has faced adjustments, LTC Ally has been able to answer the needs of their long-term care partners.
The Lakewood, New Jersey-based company is capping off several years of major growth with a brand-enhancement effort grounded in improving company visibility and amplifying their standing as pioneers of the full-suite financials solution in long-term care. Michael Bauman, CEO, brought this business model to long-term care some 20 years ago with co-founder Mark Josefovic, COO, who, together, personally lead LTC Ally's operations and partner relations to this day.
According to a company spokesperson, the new name emphasizes their standing in long-term care as valued partners to "skilled nursing facility operators that have used LTC Ally's full suite of financial services for close to two decades." With this name change, LTC Ally reports they will simultaneously unveil a company facelift—an updated logo, website, and other assets crafted by a visionary design agency to better define their services.
CEO Michael Bauman said, "we have put a tremendous amount of work into this new brand vision to showcase the relations we've built with our partners in long-term care and how we have refined and scaled our practices. We look forward to helping our customers with everything they could need to be profitable in this challenging industry."
"At LTC Ally," said COO and Partner Mark Josefovic, "we're incredibly grateful for our loyal clients. We're excited for a bright future of ongoing growth."
Speaking on the new brand name, Josefovic continued, "this was the right time for us to modify our name, to represent the full suite of services we offer and amplify that message. We aim to underline the fact that LTC Ally is here to offer all back-office functions to the long-term care industry, from daily billing operations to mergers and acquisitions."
About LTC Ally
Founded in 2006 by Michael Bauman and Mark Josefovic, LTC Ally has served the long-term care industry with unbound dedication to delivering exceptional financial back-office services. With a mission to reduce unnecessary monetary burdens on well-run skilled nursing facilities, LTC Ally set out to revolutionize the way facilities handle their revenue cycle management and growth strategies. Today, LTC Ally boasts an almost 99% collections rate and has recouped millions in aged accounts. In 2021 alone, LTC Ally closed 189 CHOWs and provider enrollments. With a full suite of financial management solutions for healthcare providers, LTC Ally is your partner in long-term care and skilled nursing.
