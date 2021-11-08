ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meeting Expectations, a professional services firm specializing in meetings and event planning, association management, incentive travel rewards, and marketing, today announced its partnership with Businessgames to become the North American-based business development partner for the company's game-based learning experiences. Businessgames US, powered by Meeting Expectations, provides customized and ready-to-play games and learning solutions for corporate events, employee onboarding and skills-based training.
Founded in 2002, Businessgames is headquartered in The Netherlands with an international footprint across Europe and Asia, and a client base that includes global powerhouses such as Coca-Cola, P&G, Hilton Hotels, and Astrazeneca.
"The partnership with Meeting Expectations will accelerate the availability and adoption of our unique game-based learning programs to U.S. and other North American-based organizations," said Gijs van der Linden, founder of Businessgames. "Over the past 18 months, we've worked with Meeting Expectations to deliver experiences for successful client events, and during that time discovered a beneficial working partnership that we look forward to growing together in the North American market."
More than traditional networking tools, Businessgames uses experiential, effective and "sticky" strategies to take training and events to the next level. Experiences are scalable to adapt to groups of any size, and can be purchased as a ready-made component, or fully customized to meet specific corporate training or event goals. Companies all over the world have used the Businessgames' concepts of interactive and live games to challenge and inspire participants through team building, skills-learning, strategic management, and onboarding experiences.
"We spent 2020 and early 2021 really re-imagining the world of virtual events, and our partnership with Businessgames was a key part of that success," said Christine Hilgert, senior vice president of Meeting Expectations. "Today, as we bring people together again for face-to-face events, we don't want to lose sight of the innovation those digitally-enabled attendee engagement tools brought to the experience. Whether used as part of a larger meeting or event – or as a stand-alone corporate skills-based training – game-based learning will enable us to enhance these experiences."
"Audience engagement is the central tenet to any successful event, meaning the tools your company or organization uses can hold the key to developing talent and reaching your business goals," said Jalene Bermudez, president of Meeting Expectations. "After partnering with the Businessgames team on clients including Landis+Gyr and FIS Global, we saw an opportunity to power the expansion of the company's dynamic offering and look forward to a successful partnership."
For more information about Meeting Expectations and how to enhance your next event or training through Businessgames, visit meetingexpectations.com.
About Meeting Expectations
Meeting Expectations is a professional services firm empowering organizations to connect with their stakeholders through meetings and event planning, association management, incentive travel rewards, leadership consulting, and marketing. Established in 1992, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with satellite locations across the U.S., including Denver, Chicago, Charlotte, N.C., and San Francisco. In 2019, the company managed 15 associations and executed more than 200 events and incentive travel programs – touching the lives of more than 300,000 people. Meeting Expectations has been recognized by MeetingsNet as a CMI Top 25 corporate meeting and incentive company for 14 straight years. For more information, visit https://meetingexpectations.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
