WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MeetingPlay, a technology company that is hyper-focused on creating meaningful connections, has partnered with BizBash to power one of their biggest events of the year: The Event Style Awards (live on February 17, 2021). In a time when celebrations and events remain virtual, MeetingPlay, prioritizes engagement and helps create an event experience that makes it feel like a face-to-face celebration.
Event Style Awards: From immersive activations and product launches to over-the-top award shows and galas, this year's finalists for the 2020 BizBash Event Style Awards, Powered by MeetingPlay, feature noteworthy live and virtual event moments and case study presentations from top creative brands such as Google, Marriott, Nike, Databricks, HBO, Dell and so many more.
Platform highlights include: Attendee networking and engagement is maximized through a custom Matchmaking Algorithm that matches event attendees based on common interests and experience. Attendees use points based gamification once onsite for prizes and will have access to mixology and yoga breaks through the platform. The celebration will also include a live concert with the Spazmatics presented by About Entertainment with the ability for attendees to vote on the songs and playlist.
"We are excited partner with BizBash to create a platform for such an important event celebrating innovative solutions and accomplishments in what was a very challenging year for the meetings industry," said MeetingPlay Founder and CEO Joe Schwinger. "Our strategic team is utilizing new technologies to elevate the entire experience and give attendees an event that feels as close as possible to an in-person celebration."
"At BizBash, we're continually on the hunt for ideas and partners that are raising the bar, and we take pride in being the go-to resource for our industry as we all seek to rethink and reimagine virtual and hybrid experiences," stated BizBash President Matt Johnson. "We're excited to partner with MeetingPlay for our upcoming BizBash Event Style Awards Virtual Event & Winners Announcement. This is the perfect opportunity to not only celebrate industry game-changers, but allow event professionals to experience first-hand best practices for creating an engaging and memorable virtual experience."
For more information about MeetingPlay, visit http://www.meetingplay.com and follow along on Twitter and Facebook.
About MeetingPlay
Founded in 2011 by Co-CEOs Joe Schwinger Lisa Vann, MeetingPlay is a Washington D.C. based technology company focused on creating innovative solutions for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. With every meeting and event, MeetingPlay creates transformative experiences that enable their customers, attendees, and sponsors to make valuable, face-to-face connections. Fortune 100 companies entrust MeetingPlay to solve their biggest event challenges.
