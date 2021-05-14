WASHINGTON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MeetingPlay, a technology company and industry leader in innovative solutions for in-person and virtual events and conferences, announces the launch of The MeetingPlay Hybrid Experience, a comprehensive event platform backed with legendary technology and service.
Since its initial launch as a fully customizable mobile event app, a main goal of MeetingPlay has always been to create impactful connections between attendees and content. In 2020, the company had to innovate and adapt at a rapid pace as 100% of events either cancelled or shifted to taking place virtually due to the global pandemic. In order to stay at the forefront of the industry and continue providing meeting and event organizers with the technology support that they need, MeetingPlay is introducing a hybrid platform to help planners streamline events and deliver an engaging and interactive experience to both live and virtual attendees.
Below is an overview of the platform's key features and priorities for a successful hybrid experience:
Brilliant Branding & Design
A beautifully branded dashboard, virtual platform, and mobile app that shows off the best aspects of the brand.
Keep Attendees Informed
Keep hybrid attendees and presenters in the know about event happenings with synchronized agendas, notifications, and alerts.
Customized Presentation and Views
Make virtual content shine with multiple delivery formats including live stream, pre-recorded, audio only and more. Give on-site attendees access to every session on-demand with a "virtual pass." The platform allows virtual attendees to select their view of the main live stage, giving them more power over their viewing experience.
Personalized Agendas
Allow attendees to choose their own event journey. The platform makes it easy for attendees to build their own personal agenda, while discovering new content.
Deliver Quality Leads to Sponsors
Capture and connect with leads from both worlds. While onsite sponsors mingle, representatives can have live audio sessions with virtual attendees.
Create Content Communities + Networking Without Walls
Make a greater impact by extending the reach of your content. Keep an event alive indefinitely with MeetingPlay's community-driven content tools including: content playlists, live audio feeds and broadcasts, live audio chat and Q&A and social walls. Host live after parties and ensure on-site guests never miss a session with virtual pass access. Empower audiences to create robust communities both virtually and in-person with our hybrid networking tools such as enhanced profiles, AI attendee matchmaking and hybrid chat-up (allowing all attendees to connect using one interface).
Create a Safety-First, In-person Experience
Key features include reserved seat selection which allow in-person attendees to choose their "safe place" with reserved seat selection during registration, fast-pass registration and check-in with a focus on touch-free and traffic control flow and advanced lead retrieval.
Discover more about MeetingPlay's Hybrid Experience from how they partnered with Marriott on Connect With Confidence - a hybrid event that showcased this leading hotel brand's new pandemic protocols and hybrid capabilities. See a case study here.
For more information about MeetingPlay, visit http://www.meetingplay.com and follow along on Twitter and Facebook.
About MeetingPlay
Founded in 2011 by Co-CEOs Joe Schwinger Lisa Vann, MeetingPlay is a Washington D.C. based technology company focused on creating innovative solutions for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. With every meeting and event, MeetingPlay creates transformative experiences that enable their customers, attendees, and sponsors to make valuable, face-to-face connections. Fortune 100 companies entrust MeetingPlay to solve their biggest event challenges.
