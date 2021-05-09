RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- mem property management, a leading property management company in New Jersey, recently announced the integration of Striven business management software to improve task and project management company-wide and encourage better collaboration between residents, employees, clients, and vendors.
Striven streamlines billing and invoicing, creates and customizes leases and contracts, securely stores contracts and documents, provides state of the art tracking and e-notifications.
mem property management's residents will see an immediate positive impact whenever they have a new maintenance issue to report. Each time an issue is escalated to their property manager via the system, residents will be able to see and track in real-time that the issue is being worked on, who is responsible for solving the issue and notification and confirmation as soon as the issue is resolved. Issues will be solved faster with greater accountability.
"This new software allows us to plan our projects, assign work efficiently, manage company resources and collaborate with our team better," explains mem property management founder and CEO Martin Laderman."
"Striven is flexible enough to work with our existing systems and its state of the art technology will help mem property management better serve our communities immediately," says Laderman, "we invest heavily in technology that will help our residents and communities. We believe that integrating best in class software solutions will allow our company to move faster and more effectively than our competitors and maintain our position as the leading property management company in New Jersey."
About mem property management
mem property management is a privately held NJ property management company that was founded by Martin Laderman with the vision to increase property value through solid, experienced management. Since that time, the company has expanded to manage dozens of properties from its New York border to the New Jersey Shore.
mem property management is privileged to serve some of the finest communities throughout New Jersey including many of the major developers and builders as well as communities as diverse as small ocean-front condominiums to large master-planned communities with several hundred homes to age-restricted retirement communities.
To learn more about mem property management corporation, please visit http://www.memproperty.com/ or call 201.798.1080.
Media Contact
Martin J. Laderman, mem property management, (201) 798-1080, todd@reputationrhino.com
SOURCE mem property management