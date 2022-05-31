With 130 new stores worldwide on the horizon, the brand has its sights set on reinventing the menswear category on a global scale
NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York-based menswear brand Psycho Bunny is accelerating its global expansion, capitalizing on its hyper-growth in recent years, to grow its portfolio of brick and mortar stores to 70 stores worldwide by the end of 2022. With 29 stores in the US and 30 stores in Latin America at present, and four new stores set to open in Canada to mark the brand's debut in the new market, Psycho Bunny stands out in its brick and mortar retail domination and has seen its business triple in the last year.
Since its founding in 2005, Psycho Bunny has experienced a full-scale brand evolution. 30-year apparel industry veteran Alen Brandman of Thread Collective Inc., an originating brand licensee, identified the brand's potential growth early in its life cycle and purchased 100% of the operating rights and 50% of the intellectual property rights in 2017. In 2021, Brandman acquired full ownership of Psycho Bunny, then in 2022, formed a powerhouse leadership group along private investment firm BBRC, led by retail executive Brett Blundy, and Bertrand Cesvet, the former CEO and chairman of Sid Lee. Under this new collective of creative and retail visionaries, Psycho Bunny has catapulted to new heights. Today, Psycho Bunny is a privately-held company with offices in its founding city of New York and headquarters in Montreal with Brandman acting as global CEO.
2021 marked a pivotal year for the brand's growth. Amidst, and despite, the global pandemic's impact on the retail industry, Psycho Bunny tripled its business and opened 20 stores across the US. The brand now has 29 more US locations in its pipeline for 2022 for a total of 62 stores by the end of 2022. "The strategy from the onset has been quite clear for us - profitable growth through physical availability, anchored by a strong e-commerce experience and premium wholesale presence. We aim to do retail differently than it has been done before, and we are uniquely positioned to bring that vision to life. The beauty about scaling in 2022 is that we aren't encumbered by legacy systems or thinking - we get to build from scratch. Iterative improvements and quick decision making are core to how we operate. The brand will continue to evolve as we broaden our presence in North America and continue to deliver incredible quality products to our consumers in a way that makes them want to shop again and again," shares Justin Cohen, Chief Commercial Officer. In addition to its booming brick and mortar business, Psycho Bunny's ecommerce more than doubled in 2021 compared to 2020.
